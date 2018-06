Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Two men are behind bars and accused of murder in a case involving two bodies found in the trunk of a car parked at a public park in Dallas.

Police arrested 37-year-old Moises Moreno, who admitted to the crime and also named an accomplice, 26-year-old Andres Frausto. The two bodies were found May 15 at Dallas' Pueblo Park.

Landscapers were reportedly working in the area when the smell grabbed their attention. Moreno and Frausto are both facing capital murder charges.