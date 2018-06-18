Majic Mic 🎤 These artists will NEVER leave their hometown no matter how successful they get

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever noticed that when celebrities gain success, they move out of their hometown?

In a lot of cases, it makes sense. If you are from rural Kentucky or Oklahoma, I mean, it's hard to get someone to take notice so you have to move. What is interesting is that there are many artists who made their mark and still live in their hometown.

Of course, there are cities like Atlanta and Los Angeles where it makes sense to just stay home because that is where all of the action is. That probably explains why TI and Usher never left Atlanta and Snoop is still in LA.

Okay, so what about other places? For example, R&B artist Erykah Badu She is from Dallas, represents Dallas, and never left the Triple 'D'. Same thing with artist Tech9. He is from Kansas City and still lives there to this day.

Now even though Kanye left Chicago, R. Kelly still lives there. Even though Beyonce left Houston, Scarface, Bun B, Slim Thug and many more never moved. Then there's Miami: Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina ain`t moving! I guess if I was from South Florida I would've stayed put, too. I have to mention Sir Mix-A-Lot because he`s from Seattle and is still there-- and by the looks of things that`s where he will always be!

Some folks just love their hometown and no level of success can get them to move. Just look at Prince. He stayed in Minneapolis until he left us. Goes to show you for many of us, there`s no place like home!