Dallas could become ‘tent city’ for children separated from families with immigration policy

DALLAS -- An outcry all over the nation is growing, as more and more immigrant families face the possible reality of being separated.

By August nearly 30,000 children could be separated from their parents. Because of this several places around the Metroplex are offering to become "tent cities."

"We offered to federal government for them to send children here and for us to help them and give them as much compassion and care as we possibly could," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In 2015, Jenkins offered Hulcy Middle School, Lamar Alternative School and an unused Parkland building to house unaccompanied minors who were crossing the border. There's no word on the exact sites that would be used this time.

And, the Trump Administration would have to approve this before any kids would come here.

"I don't support the policy obviously," Jenkins said. "But that's not really the issue I'm focused on today. There's a policy, that policy is resulting in an unprecedented number of children who need our help, and I want to pull together a group to help those children."

This policy that Jenkins is speaking of is one that would result in every adult caught crossing the border illegally facing criminal charges instead of civil charges like before. President Trump continues to blame Democrats for this separation of families, even though his administration changed the policy.

This could result in a long, tedious journey for thousands of families across the country.