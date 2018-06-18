Cowboys’ great Cliff Harris hosts annual charity golf tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There was golfing for a great cause at the Dallas Athletic Club on Monday as Cowboys Ring of Honor member Cliff Harris hosted his annual tournament, the Cliff Nelson JDRF Reunion Golf Classic, benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"My dad was a type 1 diabetic," said Harris. "He was a fighter pilot in World War II, was going to be a jet test pilot, one of the first, but they washed him out because of diabetes."

Based on 2017's event Harris expected to raise around $350,000 with the help of a bunch of famous friends including Roger Staubach, "Mean" Joe Greene, Mel Renfro and Rayfield Wright. Of course with so many old-school NFL players on hand, NewsFix had to ask for some opinions on the current NFL.

"I wouldn't kneel down," said Harris about player protests against social injustices during the National Anthem. "They may have an issue with the way the world or the United States is being run today; I don't think that pro-football is a place where they [should] make that issue. They can do it on their own time."

"The rules have changed so much," said Wright, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer. "It makes it easier. If I was playing the game today I could probably play 20 years instead of 13."

But, another Pro Football Hall-of-Famer is glad to have avoided one major change.

"We didn't have OTAs, we didn't have minicamps, and I'm glad I'm not a part of that," said Greene. "I would not have liked my summers to be upset by having to play football."