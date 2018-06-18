2 teens arrested after video shows beating of unconscious 17-year-old at Stonebriar mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - Two teenagers are behind bars and facing charges for beating an unconscious 17-year-old during a fight at Stonebriar mall in Frisco. Sincere Wheat and Jonathon Ekeocha Ivy arrested Sunday. They are both 18 years-old, both from The Colony, and both are now facing aggravated assault charges.

Videos from the fight were shared through social media. Video above shows the unconscious 17-year-old, who is from Little Elm, on the ground. Toward the end, you can see on of the suspects stomping on his head. The victim is being treated for facial fractures, but is expected to be okay.

Police are not sure what started the fight; the brawl is still under investigation.