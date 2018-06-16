Twitter troll arrested on aggravated assault charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRANT CO., TX-What started as a bad tweet has now turned into an aggravated assault charge.

Ameera Lewis tweeted this, saying she had the best “glo up” of the century.

Well the “before” picture is actually a picture of Ameera Peterson, a 17-year-old with Down Syndrome.

As you can imagine, people online were enraged. Even the real Ameera was upset over the tweet but it seems that trouble didn't end there for the Twitter troll.

Mansfield ISD police have released this mug shot of Ameera Lewis. She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they claim she stabbed a teen girl in the left arm and right leg last Saturday.

It all went down at a Timberview High School parking lot.

Lewis now sits in the Tarrant County Jail.

Maybe it's time this Ameera takes some advice from the girl she used for likes.

“We always look great, we are always beautiful,” said Peterson’s mom.

Inner beauty will get you a lot farther in life, long after the “glo up” has faded.