Rapper Nas’ new album cover may be filled with controversy

DALLAS-- After years of sitting in silence, rapper Nas has finally dropped an album.

The much anticipated album called "Nasir" named after Nas' real name was produced by Kanye West.

But, like most things Yeezy does, controversy often follows. This time it's because of Nas' new album cover. The picture taken in south Dallas back in 1988 shows kids holding their hands up with what looks like toy guns standing next to a no trespassing sign.

So, we sat down with a Dallas based music manager to get his take on the image.

"When I see the picture yeah definitely think marketing but you know as a fan of Nas and listening to the album, I definitely hear some government enlightenment and its really a deep image and people are going to interpret it differently," said Martin Morado

This is not the first time Yeezy uses a controversial photo for one his produced albums. Earlier in May he paid $85,000 for a 2006 pic of Whitney Houston's alleged bathroom which appeared to be have drug paraphernalia all over.

Hours before dropping his album Nas tweeted saying "The kids are our future," a deep message that transcends decades.