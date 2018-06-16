Dallas County wants to welcome immigrant children to the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, TX-- The Trump Administration has made a lot of changes since 2016 and the latest one is causing a lot of controversy.

For the past six weeks nearly 2,000 immigrant children have been separated from their parents at the U.S./ Mexico border according to the Department of Homeland Security. The children are given to the care of The U.S Department of Health and Human Services and later transferred to detention facilities or placed in foster care until their cases are solved.

But President Trump on the other hand says families being separated is not his fault blaming the Democrats tweeting out :

The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

But back in Texas, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wants to help those children out. Tweeting: "The hearts of the people of Dallas County and North Texas are big, as is our capacity. If the feds will allow us, we will step up for kids."

Jenkins' goal is to keep kids away from "tent cities." Of course, all this has to be approved by the Trump administration. We do know it won't be an easy battle.

"We have a goal, and the goal and that goal is to end the lawlessness that now exists in our immigration system," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.