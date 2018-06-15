West Dallas couple ran sex trafficking ring for years, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A couple sits behind bars after running a sex trafficking operation out of a West Dallas home for almost three years, police say.

Dallas police arrested 40-year-old Desmond Kintwana Bethany and 21-year-old Bailey Jane Hance after a victim escaped from the house where she was being held, hopped on to an ice cream truck, and called 911.

Victims who spoke to the police say they were abused and forced into prostitution. Police say the couple would give the victims drugs in order to keep them under their control.

Bethany and Hance both face sex trafficking charges.