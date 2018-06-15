University of Chicago ditches SAT and ACT score admission requirements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- A Greek philosopher once said "The only thing constant in the world is change."

That seems to remain true, especially in academics now that the University of Chicago is doing away with SAT and ACT admission requirements.

The tests will now be optional when applying to the university. School leaders say the move will even the playing field for students from low income or underrepresented communities.

"Many students in America do not have access to the kinds of resources that many other students do in terms of test prep, in terms of going to high schools where you have a whole curriculum designed to do competitive admissions testing,"University of Chicago Dean John Boyer said.

The university also said it would provide full tuition aid for families who earn less than $125,000 a year.

While college grads around the world who were already forced to take the tests to get into school are going to be salty about this, others say this is the direction the world should be heading in.

"I was impressed to see those numbers, and I hope they can follow up on the support of marginalized students. Not just in the entry, but when we're actually here," student Paola Del Toro said.

The concept of creating an even playing field is spreading like wildfire all across the country, even in DFW!

Just this week, Frisco and Plano ISD officially committed to only disclosing high school GPA rankings to the top 10% of students, to eliminate competition.

Apparently, it's out with the old school and in with the new!