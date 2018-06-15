Protesters at Dallas City Hall rally for reunification of immigrant families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The number of immigrant children being separated from their families is becoming a growing issue, so much so that local organizations and activists in North Texas are saying, 'Enough is enough.'

They gathered at Dallas City Hall to demand the immediate reunification of immigrant families. "Being an activist in this area, it's important that I support and uplift causes for people of color and in addition in my opinion its just wrong//

your ripping children from their parents theirs no way to explain that as a way of being okay" :14 ***}

since the zero tolerance policy was announced in may...Its been reported that almost 500 immigrant children have been separated from their parents at the border.