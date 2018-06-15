Oncor hosts event in Dallas for young women interested in STEM careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- As people continue to fight for certain social injustices all over the world, Oncor believes they are doing their part when it comes to getting more women into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or, in short, STEM.

The electric company hosted an event on Friday at their Dallas headquarters called, "Powerful Women at Oncor," for young girls in grades 9th through 11th. The program's goal is to encourage and inform those who are interested in STEM careers.

"They can really see what it's like to work in the field and meet other female engineers and kind of see who they can inspire to be," Briana Monslave, of Oncor Electric, said.

After the students heard about experiences from women who currently work with Oncor, they got the chance to see an enhanced arcing demonstration.

This is an extremely bright and visually intriguing presentation designed to communicate how important safety is around electricity.

"Coming here today we've learned a lot, We've learned to be smart and bold and see how engineers can be any type of person," one student said.

"It's just been really empowering to see all these women who have majored in STEM fields in a predominately male dominated industry," another student said.

How about that for a little girl power!