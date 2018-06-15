Majic Mic 🎤Celebrities who’ve bounced back from controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're into celebrity news you already know celebrities and controversy go hand in hand. They are sometimes a better match than peas and carrots or peanut butter and jelly.

Lately, there has been a non-stop train of celebrities with career damaging controversies and missteps. We are currently dealing with Bill Cosby`s sex scandal-- drugging women and allegedly having his way with them.

R. Kelly's sex cult accusations where multiple women some maybe underage were part of a controlling harem of his. Harvey Weinstien is one of the most powerful people in Hollywood but his career is now up in the air.

Then there's ... Kanye.

He just can`t seem to keep his foot out of his mouth.

But the question is: Can they come back?

Well, there have been some celebrities who have bounced back, not completely, but they are back.

For example: After some racist comments went public, Paula Dean, is still out here pushing cookbooks and folks are still buying them. I guess butter drenched cholesterol high fat foods is more important than bigotry.

Chris brown is another one. Even though he went upside Rihanna`s head and physically assaulted her, he is still selling records and touring.

Same story with Tiger Woods, his swing isn't what it used to be but he is still on the PGA Tour after a highly publicized marriage controversy.

Martha Stewart went to jail and then came back and got a TV show with Snoop Dogg.

So maybe there`s a chance!