Interracial family asks Blue Bell to change ice cream name ‘The Great Divide’ to ‘Better Together’

An interracial family is trying to get the classic vanilla and chocolate Blue Bell flavor, “The Great Divide,” to change its name.

In a Facebook post, Traci Schmidley published a letter her children wrote to Blue Bell proposing the change the name of the flavor from “The Great Divide” to “Better Together.”

“We are all our own color and own flavor and there is no divide between us,” the letter said. “We think we are all delicious in our own way.”

Originally, Blue Bell made “The Great Divide” to satisfy consumers who had the tough decision of purchasing just vanilla or chocolate flavored ice cream. The Schmidley family enjoys mixing both flavors together.

Two siblings, Isak, 10, and Kaleb, 8, are white and have two adoptive siblings who are black. Their friend Jayden, 11, who also helped write the letter, is also black. According to USA Today, the group of kids discussed how the name of the ice cream could be misunderstood to represent “division that exists in the world.”

Blue Bell responded to Tracy’s post thanking her and the kids for their thoughts.