Funeral held for Weatherford firefighter who died fighting West Texas wildfires

WEATHERFORD - Funeral services for the Weatherford firefighter are scheduled for Friday morning at North Side Baptist Church, in Weatherford.

Firefighter Richard 'Andy' Loller died in the line of duty over the weekend fighting the wildfires in west Texas. According to officials, Loller was battling a grass fire in the Davis Mountains when he suffered a medical emergency.

Hundreds are expected to attend the service. Loller, 42, is survived by his wife and two children.

There will be a procession past Fire Station 1, in Weatherford, after the funeral.