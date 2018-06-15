Dallas mother streams kidney transplant for daughter live on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A mother's work it never done, and that includes giving the gift of life. We usually hear this term when it comes to childbirth, but one North Texas mother is giving her daughter a second chance at life by donating her kidney.

What makes this case different? It was streamed live on Facebook.

Cut by cut, cameras were rolling as doctors at Methodist Dallas Medical Center completed the delicate procedure.

Although this a beautiful gesture of a mother's love for her child, some people have raised the question of: has live streaming significant life events diluted its sacredness?

For example, many retiring cops have gone live to show that special moment of them signing off for the last time. And just a couple days ago the State Fair of Texas announced that there will be a "birthing barn" for park goers to see farm animals actually giving birth. There have even been countless videos from zoos all over the nation, including the Dallas Zoo, of animals giving birth.

But animals aren't the only one's whose births are live streamed, several people have streamed bringing their child into the world.

Having people watch these sort of events live has become a trend, so one could argue that, like most trends, we should be careful that these special moments don't get lost in the hype and lose their importance.

Either way, we definitely want to applaud this mother for showing that her love is more than just skin deep.