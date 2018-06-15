US 75 in Collin County shuts down for weekend bridge removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - Big traffic alert for drivers over in Collin County. A section of US 75 will be completely shut down over the weekend.

Looking at the video map, what you see in red, that's the area that will be closed. This includes entrances and exit ramps from George Bush Turnpike. The closure begins tomorrow at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and is scheduled to re-open at 5 a.m. Monday.

The big project crews will be working this weekend is the demolition of the Plano Parkway bridge.