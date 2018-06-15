Arlington thief realizes he’s looking into a camera 😲🤦

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Take a look at this surveillance video. It shows a man stealing from an apartment in Arlington; hhe thinks he's being slick by covering his face with a towel.

As he continues to put items into a bag, he suddenly realizes he is on camera! The man looks straight into the lens. Take a look at his expression!!

Even though he covers the camera with the towel, it's too late. Police were able to get a good glimpse of his face and put it out there for public viewing.

If you recognize him, you're asked to contact Arlington police.