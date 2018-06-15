5 great Father’s Day gift ideas for Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Father’s Day is just around the corner! Americans spent $15.5 billion for Father's Day last year, according to the National Retail Federation; that comes out to an average of $134.75 per gift-giver. That's up about $9 from the previous year.

If you need some inspiration on what to get dear old Dad, national lifestyle expert Limor Suss is here to help!

Yes, we're talking Father's Day, but let's shy away from the traditional cologne and/or necktie.

Instead, how about:

1) Gadgets!

What dad doesn’t love gadgets?? But what do you give a dad who, likely, has it all? What's new and good? How about a meat thermometer that works with your phone?

Weber's Igrill Mini app-enabled thermometer, available at The Home Depot or HomeDepot.com. Plug one end into your smart phone, the other into your meat, then spend your time celebrating! Your phone will alert you when your meat is ready, according to your specifications.

Okay, now that we're thinking about grilling, consider adding to Dad's collection.

2) BBQ Essentials

Replaces the customary gift basket with a small grill. Fill it with spatulas, corn holders, squeeze bottles, a burger press, meat picks, etc. available at Burlington, where you can get 65% off other retailers' prices.

And since you're grilling, you want great flavors! Spice things up by throwing in TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce. There's the traditional flavor, the Green Jalapeno Pepper Sauce, and also consider the Chipotle flavor for a rich, smoky-flavored marinade. TABASCO® Brand has been around for 150 years, so you know they know what they're doing!

3) Socks!

Socks are the new ties, guys. So skip getting neckwear for Dad this year and, instead, get him socks from the Michael Strahan collection at JCPenney or JCPenney.com.

And, of course, dads handing out money wear these out over time so...

4) Wallet

In addition to socks, the Michael Strahan collection includes wallets, belts, and all sorts of accessories for Dad, all available at JCPenney or JCPenney.com.

5) Professional Massage at Home

Now, this is not your ordinary massage gift. The Zeel massage comes to you (or Dad). An in-home massage therapist comes to you, and you can choose how much time you want for the massage. Go to Zeel.com to set up a massage for Dad.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

This is a sponsored segment.