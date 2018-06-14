Plano senior with autism gives graduation speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Video recorded at a high school graduation in North Texas is captivating the internet. It shows a student with autism doing something he has struggled with his entire life -- speaking! And Sef Scott didn't just speak, he did it with a microphone in front of his entire graduating class at Plano Senior High School.

"Unexpected. That is what I want you to remember. The seniors that know who I am, it is unexpected that I would be here giving this speech," Sef said from the podium at PSHS's graduation in Frisco June 9.

Unexpected. That was the message. And that's what it was, coming from Sef Scott. Because of his autism, he has trouble expressing himself. In fact, this is the first time many student in the crowd have ever heard him speak.

The speech was met with a standing ovation after Sef inspired others to do the unexpected.