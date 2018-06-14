Is North Korea reporting ‘fake news’ to their people?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA -- Fallout from the meeting President Trump had with the North Korean despot Kim Jong Un continues today.

Among the fallout included questions about why Trump decided to suspend joint military drills with South Korea, and the fact that North Korean officials said Trump promised to lift sanctions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did his best to ease concerns.

"Sanctions relief cannot take place until such time that we have demonstrated that North Korea has been completely denuclearized," said Pompeo.

But while that's being explained some other stuff is being seen for the first time that also needs an explanation. Like this video of Trump saluting a North Korean General released by the country's media. You see, it's common practice in the military to return a salute from an officer of a friendly foreign nation but North Korea is not that.

Speaking of state-run TV, even though images of this groundbreaking summit had been seen around the world, not one citizen in North Korea saw anything on it until just recently, and of course they're reporting about how it was a huge victory for their "Supreme Leader" while downplaying other aspects of the meeting like complete de-nuclearization.

Regardless of what happens between the two nations from here on out, you can certainly say we've all seen some very unique images come from this week's summit.