International Folk Art Market returns to Arlington for second year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - The International Folk Art Market returns this weekend to Arlington for its second year.

More than 40 master folk artists from different countries around the world will be selling their unique handmade work and international cuisine. The three-day event includes live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and VIP event. The market starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at the UTA campus in Arlington.

Artists will take home 76% of the profits to benefit their families and communities. Tickets for the market are available at the door.