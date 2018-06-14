Fort Worth and Plano high on list of children vaccine exemptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As cute as they can be, our kids get sick and many believe vaccines help, but in Texas, the growing trend is to give the doctors "no shot" at "giving shots" to your kids.

Texas tops the nation in vaccine exemptions, according to medical journal, PLOS medicine.

Fifty thousand of more than five million schoolchildren in the Lone Star State don't get vaccinations by parental choice.

So, why are parents saying no to vaccines for their little ones?

"The reason is really misinformation on the web and misunderstanding by well meaning parents," Dr. Melanie Mouzoon of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said. "There are parents that strongly believe vaccines are harmful and the science has proven that they are not but it's a myth that will not die."

Myth or not, some Texas parents fear their child can contract diseases from vaccines.

Texas law allows exemptions for personal beliefs.

"I believe in a delayed schedule," mother Amanda Hanson said. "I think they try to put too many vaccines in too quickly and it's hard on the kids immune system.

Four Texas cities: Houston, Austin, Fort Worth and Plano sit high on the list of kids not getting their shots.

Despite that, doctors say vaccines have proven beneficial for years and, that instead of focusing on doubting, some doctors argue, parents should focus on protecting their kids from vaccine "preventable" diseases like influenza and measles.

Fifteen years ago, only three thousand Texas children were not vaccinated.

"That's more children in the state of Texas that are born in 20 other states each year, so that's a lot of children," Mouzoon said.

It's a big debate, whether vaccines are the best "shot" at being healthy.