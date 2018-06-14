Careful online shopping, Denton baby product company warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- NewsFix paid a visit to a Denton small business after they gave them a call to help spread a message.

The owner of PNEO, Charlotte Wenham told NewsFix they got a big shipment of counterfeit products from Amazon that could possibly be dangerous.

"The challenge that we have is they actually look pretty real," Wenham said.

One of the products that they distribute is the Baby Shusher. It makes a long drawn out noise to put babies to sleep.

"It works really well we have hospitals that use it, pediatricians, photographers," says Wenham. "The internals don`t work the way they should, and we have actually received reports that people have received corroded batteries, wires protruding, or they simply don`t work."

Thankfully, Wenham says they noticed right away, but says you may not.

"My biggest concern is that customers were no longer going to trust the Baby Shusher.'

While there are ways to spot a fake, Wenham says it`s best to only buy from an authorized seller or the manufacturer themselves, regardless of what you`re buying.

"As a parent, I want to know what I am using is safe and effective, that`s my number one priority. I want to keep my kids safe."

The kicker? Wenham says the fakes they got were only about a buck cheaper than the real ones. We'd say safety is worth the extra dollar.

She says their company has reached out to Amazon. Here's the seller forum they posted.

On Baby Shusher's website they address the issue also. Their website reads:

"We are aware there are a limited number of sellers permitted to sell counterfeit Baby Shusher on Amazon.com since the end of March 2018. Our product safety team are been working hard to remove these from circulation and ensure that only safe, genuine Baby Shushers can be purchased. Amazon.com, to our knowledge, is the only channel that offers counterfeit units to be sold. If you have purchased a Baby Shusher on Amazon.com within the last 2 months and are concerned that you have received a counterfeit product, we are here to help."

NewsFix has also reached out to Amazon for a comment.