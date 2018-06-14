‘Birthing barn’ newest attraction added to State Fair of Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR PARK-- When you think of The State Fair of Texas you think of fried foods, Big Tex, fun rides, but farm animals giving birth?

Yes, this year your little ones may remember The State Fair for a reason that has nothing to do with fried food. That's cause a new attraction will be on hand this year: a livestock birthing exhibit where you can see animals give birth to their little ones.

Call it a birthing barn.

"There were quite a few births last year at the fair which was a pretty fun thing to see. We wanted to incorporate that with just people also being able to learn about the birthing process from start to finish and how important it is to the agriculture industry," said Nikki Jackson, State Fair of Texas

But this new exhibit will be more than just a chance to gawk at the animals giving birth.

"With agriculture and education as our foundation we believe this will be an important part of the fair, and we wanted to really bring that aspect in as a new attraction for this year," Jackson said.

If that kind of thing doesn't get your goat well, not to worry! The State Fair is also adding a new football game this year. It'll be a showdown between Texas Southern University and Southern University, and an all- star stunt dog show that will be added to the mix that'll showcase the talents of rescue dogs.

So, mark it on your calendars! The State Fair of Texas runs from September 28th through October 21st.