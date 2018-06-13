What’s in your wallet? Find out how you can cash in your dollar bills for big money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It might not always be a good thing to take things at face value.

That's especially the case with the dollar bills in your wallet. Just because your one dollar bill can technically only get you one dollar worth of goods, doesn't mean it can't be worth more.

"There's so much out there that people collect, you've just got to find out if there's a market for it or not," Keith Esskuchen, consignment director with Heritage Auctions, said.

The folks at Heritage Auctions in Dallas know first hand that collectors are willing to pay big bucks for your chump change.

"You look at your currency and you might find something and you're like 'oh wow! I've got serial number nine. It's got seven zeroes and one nine. That becomes valuable because there's a collector base out there," Esskuchen said.

The lower the number, the better!

If you've got a bill starting with four or more zeroes, like 00000100, you can cash in anywhere from $20 to $15,000.

Collectors also like repeaters. For instance, if the number is like this: 45454545, you could get a $1,000 or more.

That's just two examples of trends collectors tend to go for. You can find a list of other examples on the Penny Hoarder website.

If you think you have a lucky bill, check out Ebay to see just how much you can rake in!