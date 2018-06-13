Whataburger recalls white buns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems like the bad buns are going around!

After all the dough drama from In-n-Out, Whataburger has now followed suit and taken their white buns off the menu.

But, unlike In-n-Out, the popular Texas chain didn`t shut down for the day.

Instead, Whataburger released a statement saying:

"There`s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun`s flavor. We`re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla, or bun-less. At no extra charge."

Can you imagine if they had closed for the day?

What-a-nightmare!