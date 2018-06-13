The World Cup is coming to America and Dallas could benefit big time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The World Cup may be taking place in Russia this year, but come 2026, the tournament will be back in The States for the first time since 1994! The joint bid from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada beat out Morocco at Wednesday's FIFA vote in Moscow.

"You know, there's no doubt that when the World Cup is here in eight years it's going to do incredible things to elevate the sport of soccer to levels we probably can't even imagine today," said the MLS Commissioner, Don Garber.

Breaking it down, of the 80 matches that'll be played in 2026, the U.S. will get 60, while Mexico and Canada get 10 each. That means there's a strong possibility that Dallas will be one of the host cities like it was last time.

In '94, the games were played at the Cotton Bowl. The city spent roughly $18 million to get Fair Park and the stadium ready, while pocketing about $20 million in revenue.

That’s chump change compared to the estimated impact playing host will have on the region in eight years. The Dallas City Council says estimates range between $300-$500 million!

AT&T Stadium would more-than-likely be the main draw this time around, with the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium good candidates for training sites and base camps for teams.

"Dallas is centrally located for this entire bid. We have a great airport, we have great infrastructure, we have plenty of hotel rooms,” said Dan Hunt, the President of FC Dallas. “And by the way, we've hosted the ‘94 World Cup, which was very successful, hosted a Super Bowl here, and hosted a number of other events. This is a big-event city."

however this all pans out, come eight years from now Team USA better be ready to bring it! Because as one of the host countries, we get an automatic bid... ready or not.