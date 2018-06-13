Iconic designer, Christian Louboutin, wins trademark case over signature red bottoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS, FRANCE-- It's the bloody shoes all the celebs are rockin'.

The infamous Christian Louboutin red bottoms are the only real ones you will see from now on. Louboutin, the fashion icon and designer, won the battle over his signature look.

The European union's top court ruled that the iconic color can be trademarked. It's a nearly six year old case against a Dutch retailer and it's finally come to an end.

The Dutch company tried to argue that it should be allowed to sell their version of the red-soled shoe because it was "common." The European judge in the case didn't agree.

This isn't the first time a major brand has had to fight for its style.

For instance, Louis Vuitton went after a company known as My Other Bag for its purse with a very obvious resemblance.

Puma tried to pull shoes from Forever 21 because they looked too much like their Fenty brand bow slides. Those cases weren't as successful as Louboutin's.

No matter how many trademark cases there are, there will always be someone somewhere wearing a knockoff brand like it's going out of style.