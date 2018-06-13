Did You Know?: Harvard University is older than a school subject

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Harvard is one of the most prestigious ivy league schools in the United States.

Did you know it's also the oldest university in the nation?

Harvard was founded in September 1636 and named after the school's very first benefactor, minister John Harvard.

Get this: The school is so old, it pre-dates Calculus! Calculus came about somewhere in the late 1600s and was discovered by the infamous mathematician and astronomer Sir Isaac Newton, as well as fellow mathematician and philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz.

Talk about old-school!