Zack Martin about to cash in with Cowboys

FRISCO -- Zack Martin was a first-round draft pick who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has never missed a game. As a reward, he's about to sign a reported six-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive guard in the NFL!

"My agents and I, that's what we were shooting for," said Martin after the Cowboys kicked off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. "It's a huge honor."

Martin had sat out the past three weeks of organized team activities while he and the team negotiated the extension. While it's not yet official, he says it's close to being finalized, and he couldn't be happier to be staying put!

"I want to be here in Dallas and I've never wanted to go anywhere else. You can't really beat this as far as facilities, and the guys we have in the locker room. We've got a ton of young guys, a ton of veterans on our [offensive] line that I've built great relationships with, and want to continue and finish my career with."

Once the deal is signed the Cowboys will have somewhere around $200 million committed just to their three core O-line players: Martin, center Travis Frederick, and tackle Tyron Smith. But with a combined 13 Pro Bowl nods between them, it's well worth it for a team built around running the ball.

"We feel like that's an important part of playing good football," says head coach Jason Garrett, "and that's what's allowed our skill [players]--our quarterbacks, our runners, and our receivers--to play well since we've gotten those guys."

And to think, Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel instead of Martin. Now THAT would have been costly!