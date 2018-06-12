VP Pence to speak Wednesday at Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Dallas Wednesday, speaking at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon. Doors will open at 5:30 a.m. and the Vice President will be speaking later that morning at 11 a.m.

At least 15,000 will attend the event, but expected to be notably absent is Dr. Paige Patterson, who was fired from Fort Worth's Southwest Baptist Seminary in May amid controversy over how he counseled a woman making allegations of sexual abuse in 2003.

The convention kicks off today at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center downtown, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott giving a morning address.