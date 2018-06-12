Pothole of the Day: This one slipped through the cracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING--This pothole in Valley Ranch is a hard one to dodge.

It's on MacArthur Boulevard just south of Ranch Trail.

The city's been working on MacArthur lately, but it looks like this pothole slipped through the cracks.

"I just think it's dangerous," Rudy Diaz said.

Rudy knows all about the potholes in Irving.

"I hit one last year and I had to change the tire on my car," he said.

He's seen crews out working on the streets, but that doesn't mean the problems are solved.

"Sometimes they fill them and when it rains it kind of messes them up even more because there's gravel everywhere," Diaz said.

Come on, Irving. Let's fix this one for good!

If you're swerving to miss a pothole in your neighborhood, tell us about it on our Facebook page. It could be our next Pothole of the Day.