Plano ISD looks into implementing new high school ranking system

PLANO -- You probably haven't heard the phrase "no child left behind" since the early 2000s but it feels like it might be making a come back.

The Plano Independent School District is looking into implementing a new grade ranking system. The new system would mean that only the top 10% of senior students would learn their placement in their class prior to graduation.

The rest, if they wanted to know, would be out of luck. For example, if a school has 400 seniors set to graduate, only students ranked 1st through 40th would know their rank. The school district says they want to do this to make it less competitive.

While you would usually consider competition a good thing, the school district claims doing away with it is one way to ensure other strong students aren't over-looked when applying for college.

Either way, it's not a new concept. In fact, Frisco ISD just unanimously voted in favor of the change on Monday.

While a new policy on class rankings would help some of the stronger students who don't quite make into the top ten percent, it might not always be so effective.

It's not going to be very fun for the kids who have to learn the hard way that in the real world life's not fair and sometimes adults get left behind.