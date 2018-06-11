Veterans gather in Dallas to kick off second stage of 1,000 mile Walk of America event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Monday was a day of inspiration for many across the nation, specifically in North Texas.

Six wounded veterans from the U.S. and the U.K. made their way to Dallas to begin the second stage of their 1,000 mile Walk Of America.

The Dallas team, Rubicom, met up with the rest of the walkers at the George W. Bush Presidential Center Monday morning to kick off the festivities. NewsFix got the chance to catch up with one of the six vets who happens to be a Dallas native and says he's happy to be home.

"Kind of pumped up obviously me being a local boy, vet it's great to be back in the Metroplex and have some fun," retired Marine Corps Sergeant Larry Hinkle said. "Last week we walked 113 miles from LA to San Diego. We're going to knock out 18 miles today and link up with team Rubicom."

The entire walk lasts about 12 weeks from the west to the east coast, with Prince Harry as the U.K. patron and Former Second Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, as the U.S. patron.

The purpose of the event is raise money and mental health awareness for wounded American and British veterans.

"That's the height of this awareness that we want to create is the invisible wounds. There's so many invisible wounds that people don't necessarily notice or see," Hinkle said. "So if we can help guide some of those people out of some darkness into the light that's what we're here to do.

For many the walk will be a symbol of unity as each individual takes a stride toward a better future for veterans in both nations.