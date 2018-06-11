MeToo movement to protest Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Southern Baptist Convention prepares for its annual meeting here in Dallas, and the me too movement is also joining in.

This is after a few Southern Baptist leaders were accused of and/or admitted to inappropriate behavior towards women.

Southern Baptist women are planning a protest outside the meeting that will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center tomorrow and Wednesday.

Not expected to attend is Dr. Paige Patterson, who was fired from Fort Worth's Southwest Baptist Seminary in May after his 2003 mishandling of sexual abuse allegations in North Carolina.

15,000 people are expected to attend.