IHOP finally reveals what the “b” in IHOB stands for

GLENDALE, CA -- Looks like the verdict is in and after multiple guesses all over the country, IHOP has finally revealed what the "b" in IHOb stands for.

The International House of Pancakes is now the International House of Burgers.

On Monday, the ongoing mystery was officially revealed. The new menu will apparently feature all kinds of new burgers from the "Classic American Burger" to the "Cowboy BBQ."

Aside from the new addition, the eating establishment has used this opportunity to milk the use of the letter "b" any and every way possible.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

However, some people actually solved the riddle before the big surprise was official by going to the restaurant to find a sign hanging up, openly advertising the coming burgers.

And you know the change couldn't come without some sort of response from competing restaurants, like Whataburger. The Texas based burger joint decided to take to Twitter and throw shots at "IHOB" by saying, "as much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to "Whatapancake."

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

The name change is only temporary, so don't worry pancake lovers, you'll get your shine back soon enough!