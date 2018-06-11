Garland man causes police to open fire during chase with kids in SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND, TX -- A Garland man is in custody after almost running down two officers, then leading them on a chase with two children inside his SUV.

Police say they saw 30 year old thomas irwin crash through a fence into a cemetery. As police got off to investigate the crash the suspect started driving towards them and that's when police fired shots at the suv.

Irwin then led police on a chase that ended about a mile from the crash.

At the time police were not aware that there were children inside the vehicle - an eleven and four year old. The children and the officers were not injured.

Police say irwin was on drugs. He is in the hospital and will be taken to jail when he gets out.