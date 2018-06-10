President Trump lands in Singapore for highly anticipated summit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYA LEBAR, SINGAPORE-- It's on! President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have both touched down in Singapore for the highly anticipated summit.

The meeting between both leaders will take place Tuesday where the two will discuss the future of North Korea's nuclear program.

"We're going in with a very positive attitude, and I think we're going to come out fine," said Donald Trump.

Trump arrived in Singapore after meeting with foreign leaders at the G7 summit in Canada where a normal snooze-fest of a meeting turned into anything but - after Trump lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, says President Donald Trump had to take a strong stand against Canada at the G7 summit in order to show strength ahead of the North Korea summit.

"He is not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea, nor should he."

However it goes, you can count on one thing: Trump will likely be tweeting about it before Air Force One lifts off for the return trip.