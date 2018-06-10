Gun background checks not done for a year because Florida employee couldn’t log in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLAHASSEE, FL -- When it comes to boo-boos, there are really just two different kinds: a small one and a large one. The boo-boo this story is about – is of the large variety.

You see, it was discovered that the State of Florida didn't do background checks on concealed-carry permit applications for over a year. Why? Because the bureaucrat in charge of it couldn't log into the system. Seriously.

According to a state Inspector General investigation – between February of 2016 and March of 2017 the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stopped using the FBI's criminal background check system.

Florida's Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, says the background checks in question were immediately completed and that the employee in question was fired.

"As a result of this IG investigation, and the processes we have implemented, this should not ever happen again. And I will continue to hold all of my people accountable across the entire department for all of the responsibilities we have, including licensing but not limited to licensing," said Putnam.

By the way, between 2016 and 2017, the state issued 291 permits to folks that shouldn't be carrying anything concealed. Putnam says those permits have since been revoked.

Whether its police failing to take action when they should have, a branch of the armed services not passing along vital information like they should have, or a government worker not doing their job because they couldn't log into the system, the government has a hard enough time doing what they already should be doing.

The question then becomes this: do you think it’s a good idea to give the government even more power when it comes to dealing with guns?