Kentucky Fried Chicken become a vegetarian?

UNITED KINGDOM-- Kentucky fried veggies?!

Okay, maybe they're not going that far, but the famous Finger Lickin' southern fried chicken company announced that they will be testing chicken-like vegetarian options in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The new veggie menu items could be officially launched as early as 2019 with its signature blend of herb and spices and Colonel Sanders is keeping all details hush- hush. Experts say more people want to live healthier lives and they want to know what's in their food.

It'd be the first time a major fast-food chain puts "fake" chicken on the menu. Hey, there's a first time for everything. Do you think it's because KFC ran into some major trouble in the U.K earlier this year when they had a shortage of chicken? They had to close hundreds of restaurants for an extended time. The company did issue an apology to the shocked costumers.

And whatever the issue was it seems to be solved. We don't know if the veggie options are part of that solution.