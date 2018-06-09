Cops use social media to catch criminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE-- Most of the time, when you have an interaction with a cop it's a serious matter.

Yeah, they don't seem to be in the mood for a joke when you get pulled over, do they?

Well, the Southlake cops are using a little humor to catch their criminals. On their Twitter page, the police department tweeted a thread on two criminals they are looking for, for shoplifting at Kohls.

"Help us find these two criminals for us to put them behind bars. Shame, shame. Come Christmas, these ladies will be getting a different type of Kohls in their stocking."

The women were caught on camera stealing more than $1500 worth of merchandise in less than 20 seconds!

Another police department getting funny on social media is the one at The Colony.

They went on Facebook to thank seniors at the Colony High School for trying to TP their alma mater.

"TCPD would like to thank the three students from the class of 2018 for their generous donation of toilet paper and eggs for breakfast. May your life after graduation go better than this prank"

No damage was done to the school but the students did get punished for their prank gone south.

"No criminal charges aren't being filed but they are facing school discipline. They were seniors and they will not be walking across the stage for graduation," said Sergeant David Fitzpatrick, from The Colony Police Department.

The post has been shared over 2,000 times. See, cops can have a sense of humor.