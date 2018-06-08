Watch: Woman steals $20K worth of clothes from NW Dallas clothing store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A women got the five finger discount on some fancy threads and Police need your help looking for her.

Police say this woman stole $20,000 in items from a high end clothing store called Clothes Circuit in Northwest Dallas, according to Dallas News.

Police say she wandered around as if she was shopping before taking off with the merchandise.

The woman was seen leaving in a black Chrysler 300. She's described as a black woman in her 30s, about 5' 10' tall and about 190 pounds.

If you recognize her, contact Dallas police Detective K.D. Janse at 214-671-8066.