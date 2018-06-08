Nursery rhyme in kindergarten classroom reminds us of how haunting many of them actually are

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERVILLE, MA -- For most of us, when we think back to our kindergarten days, we think of recess, nap time, and nursery rhymes, and for today's kids, that hasn't changed too much.

That is, until you find out the dark meaning behind those fun little songs. Take for example this new rhyme a Massachusetts elementary school is teaching their students.

It's supposedly sung to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star," and goes, "Lockdown, lockdown lock the door. Shut the lights off say no more." the short song continues to tell students to hide until it's safe, and ends with, "time to have some fun!"

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

Creepy, we know. But with all the recent school shootings, it's no surprise a rhyme would tell kids how to prepare for a lockdown.

However people are outraged, and some parents are so upset they're saying they want to keep their children home as long as possible.

Keep seeing this lockdown nursery rhyme for elementary school kids and I’m so close to breaking down. Keeping my baby home as long as I can. — Emily Hendricks (@emilydeannah) June 8, 2018

But if you think about it, this supposedly "innocent" nursery rhyme is not the first of its kind. You remember "Ring Around the Rosie?" Well it's actually talking about the horrific events that took place during the Bubonic Plague in 1665. And legend has it, "London Bridge" is a sweet little story about making human sacrifices. But that's not all, "Baa, Baa Black Sheep," was actually referring to the harsh wool tax imposed upon farmers by King Edward I.

So now the underlying question remains, will this new rhyme become so common to the point that we one day forget it's original meaning?

Let's hope not, and maybe one day we can create a rhyme whose meaning is actually as bright as the song itself.