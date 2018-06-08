Fur-st class tickets for rescued pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- The Humane Society of North Texas is taking the term fur-ever home to a whole new level.

They partnered up with an organization called Wings of Rescue to help relocate nearly 135 pets all over the country.

"Wings of Rescue's mission is to fly pets from over crowded shelters to shelters where they are guaranteed safety and there's a waiting list for these pets," said Ric Browde, President of Wings of Rescue.

They loaded up the animals onto a plane in the middle of the night en route to Washington state where rescues and shelters are anxiously awaiting their arrival. The move is meant to help with the overcrowding of pets in shelters.

"You know we struggle with pet over population here and in the Northern States they don't. So, we are relocating over 135 animals for that purpose. We are going to put these pets...we are going to get these pets home," said Cassie Lackey, Humane Society of North Texas.

The Human Society of Northern Texas said this move is the largest relocation they have ever done. Now, those are gonna be some very happy cats and dogs.