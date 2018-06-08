Floating water park comes to Grapevine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE -- A new water park is washing into North Texas, but it won't look like any you've seen around town before.

"This was something that did come out in our master plan," Kevin Mitchell, Director of Parks and Recreation, said."It was an interest to have more activities, more water based activities out here on Grapevine Lake and this fit our mission"

The water attraction called "Altitude H20," is set to open in Grapevine on Saturday. It's bringing monkey bars, slides, and trampolines.

The floating water haven is not the only of its kind. There's one in the Netherlands, UK, Croatia, Jamaica and more.

Mitchell says despite concerns, the water park is safe and sanitary.

"All participants, patrons, regardless of age and ability will wear a life jacket. There's lifeguards that out on the course at various locations," Mitchell said."It is fresh water lake and water is constantly coming in and going out so it is a safe very clean lake."

Hey, it looks like the Texas heat is here to stay for a while, so any way to cool down is certainly a welcome sight!