Families of Plano massacre victims suing bar who served Spencer Height before shooting

PLANO, TX -- You may remember that deadly shooting where a drunk man opened fire inside a Plano home killing eight people, including himself.

Well now three families are suing the bar who served the shooter that night.

According to the Dallas Morning News the parents of the victims are blaming the bar and bartender who served the gunman alcohol before the shooting, saying they are partly responsible.

Back in September, Spencer Height killed his estranged wife and opened fire on the party she was hosting.

Before the shooting, he had been drinking at the Local Public House, a bar down the street from his wife's home.

The parents of the victims are seeking over 1 million dollars in damages.