Dallas art teacher asking for your left over supplies for his classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- In a neighborhood filled with art, there are a bunch of little kiddos putting number two pencils to lined notebook paper.

Austin Cadle teaches art at Uplift Luna Preparatory in Deep Ellum.

"A lot of the time I only have the bare minimum of materials to let scholars do," he says. "So they only get to work with markers and colored pencils and some paper and that's it so we have to be very creative with what we create."

Mr. Cadle says art gets very little funding, adding that most of the funding the school gets, goes to core classes.

"While those are very important it's also important for our kids to be able to express themselves creativity," he says.

It's a public charter school, and because of the area they are in, Mr. Cadel says most students have other responsibilities keeping them from doing art, or other things they enjoy. So, he wants to give them opportunities.

"This coming year I want to add more projects like weaving or print making," he says.

That's where you can help. If you have some crayons, markers... "Sharpee's, paints, brushes, anything like the basic art materials, paper."

He says anything really, they sure could use the donations.

In fact, chalk that up to any school around the country. Mr. Cadel says they are all starving for art supplies, and could use whatever you've got around the house.

If you want to drop off donations, you can bring them to the school.

It's located at:

2625 Elm Street

Dallas, Texas 75226.

Uplift Luna Secondary

Main Office: 214-445-3300

Office Hours:

7:15 am – 4:15 pm (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday)

7:15am – 3:00 pm (Wednesday ONLY)