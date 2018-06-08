Bourdain inspired chefs in Dallas and nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain is dead at the age of 61. He reportedly took his own life in a hotel in France.

Bourdain had what many consider a dream job. He traveled the world exploring the food and telling the stories of the people.

"We ask very simple questions, what makes you happy? What do you eat? What do you like to cook?" he said as he accepted a Peabody Award for his CNN show, Parts Unknown. "And everywhere in the world we go we ask these very simple questions, and we tend to get these really astonishing answers."

He worked at some of the top restaurants in New York. And it was his first book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, that put him in the spotlight. He hosted shows on the Travel Channel and Food Network before joining CNN in 2013 to host "Parts Unknown."

"He was the first one to break open the behind-the-scenes and what happened and what restaurants are really like and line cooks and the things that chefs did and he really changed the whole landscape of the culinary world because he was telling the truth," said Blythe Beck of Pink Magnolia in Dallas

His "Close to the Bone" tour brought him to North Texas in 2015 and he chose Dallas's "Cafe Momentum" to cater a reception.

Bourdain inspired everyone from major restaurants to food trucks.

"He basically gave us, the American, the chance to become an entrepreneurial chef," said Frank Nguyen of the Spin Sushi Food Truck in Dallas.

President Trump said he was shocked to hear of Bourdain's death.

"I think it's very sad," he said Friday morning. "In fact, I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences."

CNN released a statement about Bourdain's death: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller."

It's the second high-profile suicide of the week. Designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday.

Beck hopes those cases lead to conversations around the country.

"The only way we're all gonna get through this is if we talk about it and knock on each others' doors--our mental doors--and say 'Are you here? Are you okay? I need you here."