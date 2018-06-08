18 wheeler crashes into Bland ISD school bus near Collin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNT COUNTY -- Take a look at these pictures. This is a school bus after an 18 wheeler slammed into it from the back.

This happened yesterday to a Bland ISD school bus on highway 380 in Hunt County, near the Collin County line.

The bus was stopped at an apartment complex when the semi crashed into the back of the bus.

There were about 14 students on board. Luckily everyone is okay.

DPS is investigating the crash.

Bland ISD serves the Merit, TX and surrounding communities about 50 miles Northeast of Dallas.